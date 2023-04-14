Home Cities Bengaluru

Nimhans takes mental healthcare to taluks in Karnataka, Uttarakhand

Nimhans will develop and implement the overall road map of the programme.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:01 AM

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a move to reach mental healthcare services to rural areas, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) and Ashraya Hastha Trust (AHT) signed an MoU to implement a model comprehensive rural mental health programme NAMAN (Nimhans-AHT Comprehensive Mental-Health Action Program for Rural Communities) in two taluks to test the feasibility of the programme.

The two taluks are Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, and Belur in Hassan district. NAMAN envisions the delivery of promotive (multi-pronged approach to promote mental health in the general public); preventive (engaging with vulnerable populations to prevent mental illnesses, including addiction to substances and gadgets); therapeutic (providing comprehensive interventions and appropriate referrals for those with mental illnesses); and rehabilitative (offering comprehensive rehabilitation services including disability assessment and benefits to persons living with mental health conditions) care in Munsiyari and Belur.

The pilot mental healthcare programme will be implemented over three years in four phases, which include resource building, situational analysis, intervention and evaluation.

Nimhans will develop and implement the overall road map of the programme. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, will collaborate with Nimhans to deliver the programme in Uttarakhand. The governments of Karnataka and Uttarakhand will be the implementation partners. 

mental healthcare Karnataka Uttarakhand Nimhans
