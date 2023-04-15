Business with style

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a casual outing, model and stylist Karishma Devnani opts for pants, a casual t-shirt which is teamed with a blazer. With summers having set in, that might not be a practical idea. Her tweak to the look is pairing trousers with a waistcoat. It might not be the most preferred option for fashion traditionalists, but enthusiasts, like Devnani, love the look.

According to Devnani, the look suggests business in style. “The suit-vest with a matching pair of trousers are a big way to mean business. It’s a great street-style outfit. These outfits work if they are in linen and neutral colours. A suit-vest is a masculine style for women. But these days, wearing something previously dominated by men is looked at powerful,” says Devnani.

Fashion content creator Deena Pinto, a follower of fashion trends, says the best part about the look is that it is timeless. “I’m jumping onto this bandwagon as it’s here to stay. The cuts and silhouettes make a statement. It’s luxe and androgynous. I prefer going for a sleek hair look since it gives a chance to show off the shoulders,” says Pinto, who picked her set from fashion retail brand Zara.

However, if you are a fan of indie boutiques, then Qua, a Delhi-based brand that will be in Bengaluru on April 19 for a pop-up, has a collection of these looks. Rupanshi Agarwal, founder, says this is a classic set with a number of options. “The vest has become a wardrobe staple for women in 2023. It was considered menswear previously. It has now been re-imagined with a chic silhouette, and colours. We have vests and matching trousers in bright and bold colours. In fact, it is one of the best-performing sets in our collection,” says Agarwal, adding that the vests start from Rs 2,000 and the trousers at Rs 3,000.

Many find that the look works by itself without having to use any accessories. For example, makeup artist Harini Sudarshan pairs this look with a cross-body bag. “Sometimes, I like to experiment beyond what would be considered traditionally formal. I have a pinstripe pair and to give it a fun look, I use a crossbody bag or hat,” says Sudarshan.

