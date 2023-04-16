IISc scientists bag Infosys Young Investigator Award  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three scientists of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been awarded the Infosys Young Investigator Award for their efforts in research in various fields, including immunotherapy, chemical engineering, and biochemistry.

The award is given to early-career IISc assistant professors in recognition of their research efforts in various fields. In addition, it is also awarded based on the researchers’ achievements at the national and international levels. The award has been given to Dr Sudha Kumari of the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Prof Ananth Govind Rajan of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and Prof Debabrata Laha of the Department of Biochemistry.

Dr Kumari’s research focus is on a type of white blood cell, T cells, and their behaviour, particular ‘immunosurveillance’. Her research focuses on how the cells move through the body and what strategies they employ to fight against diseases. In particular, the research will help understand where the cells fail in addressing serious pathogens as well as cancer, and what can be done in present medical treatments to make up for where the cells are lacking.

She heads the Immunosurveillance Lab of IISc as its principal investigator. Meanwhile, Prof Rajan and his team are working on harnessing nanotechnology for use in different applications, including energy storage, electrocatalysis, and water desalination. Prof Rajan heads the AGR Group at IISc Chemical Engineering, for ‘Computational Nanotechnology for Energy and Water’. The research group focuses on running simulations and make use of modelling to understand how to use nanotechnology.

Prof Laha is a molecular biologist who heads a team of researchers in studying inositol phosphates and their role within plants, especially in helping plants deal with external threats. While it has been found that these phosphates are instrumental in helping plants respond to external threats, aid in their growth and help in DNA repair, it is unknown how they do this on a molecular level. The awardees will have their research funded for the next three years.

