Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc scientists bag Infosys Young Investigator Award  

The award is given to early-career IISc assistant professors in recognition of their research efforts in various fields.

Published: 16th April 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three scientists of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been awarded the Infosys Young Investigator Award for their efforts in research in various fields, including immunotherapy, chemical engineering, and biochemistry.

The award is given to early-career IISc assistant professors in recognition of their research efforts in various fields. In addition, it is also awarded based on the researchers’ achievements at the national and international levels. The award has been given to Dr Sudha Kumari of the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Prof Ananth Govind Rajan of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and Prof Debabrata Laha of the Department of Biochemistry.

Dr Kumari’s research focus is on a type of white blood cell, T cells, and their behaviour, particular ‘immunosurveillance’. Her research focuses on how the cells move through the body and what strategies they employ to fight against diseases. In particular, the research will help understand where the cells fail in addressing serious pathogens as well as cancer, and what can be done in present medical treatments to make up for where the cells are lacking. 

She heads the Immunosurveillance Lab of IISc as its principal investigator. Meanwhile, Prof Rajan and his team are working on harnessing nanotechnology for use in different applications, including energy storage, electrocatalysis, and water desalination. Prof Rajan heads the AGR Group at IISc Chemical Engineering, for ‘Computational Nanotechnology for Energy and Water’. The research group focuses on running simulations and make use of modelling to understand how to use nanotechnology.

Prof Laha is a molecular biologist who heads a team of researchers in studying inositol phosphates and their role within plants, especially in helping plants deal with external threats. While it has been found that these phosphates are instrumental in helping plants respond to external threats, aid in their growth and help in DNA repair, it is unknown how they do this on a molecular level. The awardees will have their research funded for the next three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science Infosys Young Investigator Award
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp