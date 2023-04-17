Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka's largest morgue needs improvement

However, in the future, the building might have to be demolished to set up a new infrastructure. 

Published: 17th April 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru which has the highest capacity of 48 cadaver cabinets in Karnataka.

Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru which has the highest capacity of 48 cadaver cabinets in Karnataka. | VINOD KUMAR T

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mortuary at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, which has the highest capacity of 48 cadaver cabinets in Karnataka, needs infrastructural improvement. Doctors at the Forensic Medicine Department said, the mortuary building is very old and requires revamping. The building often calls for leakage repairs and even prior to monsoon seasons to avoid any ceiling leakage during heavy rain.

However, in the future, the building might have to be demolished to set up a new infrastructure. The mortuary caches 1,000 unidentified bodies yearly, of which, 800 are natural deaths, and the remaining are accidental, with the railways contributing the most. 

Dr S Venkata Raghava, professor and HOD of the Forensic Medicine Department said, “Most cases are seen in the limits of Bangalore City Railway Station, Upparpet police station, Kalasipalyam and KR Market bus stand. Suicide cases on railway tracks and accident cases where people fall on the track while boarding a train or while crossing platforms are also seen regularly.” In addition, road accident cases, with two-wheelers being the most affected, have risen in Bengaluru, he said.

He urged people to be more careful on the roads as car drivers tend to be safer than bike riders. 92 cases of road accident deaths were reported at the hospital since March. The doctors also highlighted that often nobody comes to identify these people in the mortuary. On Sunday, of the 23 deaths at the hospital, 12 were unidentified. About 100 such cases are seen every month.

Currently, there is not much lack of space in the morgue, considering the fact that identified bodies only stay overnight, and the unidentified bodies remain for around 20 days to a month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victoria Hospital mortuary
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp