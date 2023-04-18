Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Ace’ing it

Tennis player Sania Mirza, who was in town, speaks about life after retirement, juggling motherhood and work, and her favourite players from Royal Challengers Bangalore
 

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (File Photo | PTI)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A video from the 2023 Australian Open, after Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won the mixed doubles semi-finals, went viral, where Mirza’s four-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik ran to court to celebrate the win. Mirza, who was in the city for the launch of WeLittle, a paediatric dentistry, recalls that moment as one of the most powerful and emotional ones for her.

Mirza, who has won three Grand Slams in mixed doubles and three Grand Slams in women’s doubles, says she was flooded with reactions about that particular moment. “It felt so much larger than what it meant to me. It meant so much to many mothers out there. That was my workspace and I had to take my child. Because I can’t leave him for one month and go. That was not an option,” says Mirza, adding she also tries to find that right balance, without sacrificing herself.

However, she does mention that once you are a mother, nothing overtakes that. “I am here for the launch but I quickly took a consultation about my son’s dental check-up,” says Mirza, with a laugh. Being a mother is also going by the choices of your child. “Izi wants to play badminton. We tried to ask him if he wants to try tennis or cricket but he said he likes to play badminton,” says Mirza, revealing her son is currently in Dubai with his grandparents.

It was big news for the Indian tennis fraternity when Mirza announced her retirement from international tennis tournaments. One might assume retirement means having some time off, but Mirza has been busy with her training centres in Dubai and Hyderabad and her other brand commitments. One of them is being the official mentor for the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women’s team. About the big match between RCB and CSK that took place on Monday in Bengaluru, Mirza says she has always been an RCB supporter. “RCB has too many amazing players to choose from. I like Faf du Plessis, and Virat too, he is the nation’s favourite. I am currently hosting a show on IPL where Danish Sait is my co-host and who is also from the city. In the studio, both of us have to be neutral but deep inside we would be cheering for RCB,” says Mirza.

RCB is not Mirza’s only connection to the city. Hyderabad-based Mirza has spent a lot of time in Bengaluru. “I spent most of my childhood holidays here. My uncle used to live in Koramangala, and going on a holiday meant coming to Bengaluru. Coming here is like refreshing childhood memories,” Mirza signs off.

