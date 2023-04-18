Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB's negligence snuffed out two-year-old child's life; FIR against engine, contractor

The incident happened at around 10.30 am when the child identified as Karthik fell into the dug-up pit by BWSSB for pipeline work and drowned.

Published: 18th April 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru, BWSSB, dug-up road

Dug-up road at Gollarahatti in Byadarahalli police station limits to install a water pipeline (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old child died due to alleged negligence of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) authorities after they reportedly failed to fix the dug-up road at Gollarahatti in Byadarahalli police station limits.

According to Hanuman, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, and a painter by profession, he saw his child playing outside his home in Doddagollarahatti on Magadi Road at around 9.30 am. He left for work and within an hour, at around 10.30 am, he received a call from his wife saying their child Karthik fell into the dug-up pit and asked him to rush home to help. On reaching the spot, he took the help of the locals around, only to pull out his motionless child.

Holding the BWSSB officials and contractor's negligence responsible for the death of his child, Hanuman filed a complaint and FIR against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.

When contacted, BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said, he is aware of the incident and has already directed the concerned Chief Engineer to book a criminal case against the concerned contractor for criminal negligence as he failed to barricade the area.

"The work was related to the Tippagondanahalli reservoir pipeline at Magadi Road. Not just criminal case against the contractor, the BWSSB will also work on the compensation component from the concerned contractor," Jayaram said.

