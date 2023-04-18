BWSSB's negligence snuffed out two-year-old child's life; FIR against engine, contractor

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old child died due to alleged negligence of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) authorities after they reportedly failed to fix the dug-up road at Gollarahatti in Byadarahalli police station limits.

Bengaluru | A 2.5-year-old child dies after falling into a pit dug up to install a water pipeline by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in Magadi. FIR registered against BWSSB engineer and contractor. pic.twitter.com/4XbUn9x2RK — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

The incident happened at around 10.30 am when the child identified as Karthik fell into the dug-up pit by BWSSB for pipeline work and drowned.

According to Hanuman, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, and a painter by profession, he saw his child playing outside his home in Doddagollarahatti on Magadi Road at around 9.30 am. He left for work and within an hour, at around 10.30 am, he received a call from his wife saying their child Karthik fell into the dug-up pit and asked him to rush home to help. On reaching the spot, he took the help of the locals around, only to pull out his motionless child.



Holding the BWSSB officials and contractor's negligence responsible for the death of his child, Hanuman filed a complaint and FIR against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.



When contacted, BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said, he is aware of the incident and has already directed the concerned Chief Engineer to book a criminal case against the concerned contractor for criminal negligence as he failed to barricade the area.



"The work was related to the Tippagondanahalli reservoir pipeline at Magadi Road. Not just criminal case against the contractor, the BWSSB will also work on the compensation component from the concerned contractor," Jayaram said.

BENGALURU: A two-year-old child died due to alleged negligence of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) authorities after they reportedly failed to fix the dug-up road at Gollarahatti in Byadarahalli police station limits. Bengaluru | A 2.5-year-old child dies after falling into a pit dug up to install a water pipeline by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in Magadi. FIR registered against BWSSB engineer and contractor. pic.twitter.com/4XbUn9x2RK — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023 The incident happened at around 10.30 am when the child identified as Karthik fell into the dug-up pit by BWSSB for pipeline work and drowned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Hanuman, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, and a painter by profession, he saw his child playing outside his home in Doddagollarahatti on Magadi Road at around 9.30 am. He left for work and within an hour, at around 10.30 am, he received a call from his wife saying their child Karthik fell into the dug-up pit and asked him to rush home to help. On reaching the spot, he took the help of the locals around, only to pull out his motionless child. Holding the BWSSB officials and contractor's negligence responsible for the death of his child, Hanuman filed a complaint and FIR against the BWSSB engineer and contractor. When contacted, BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said, he is aware of the incident and has already directed the concerned Chief Engineer to book a criminal case against the concerned contractor for criminal negligence as he failed to barricade the area. "The work was related to the Tippagondanahalli reservoir pipeline at Magadi Road. Not just criminal case against the contractor, the BWSSB will also work on the compensation component from the concerned contractor," Jayaram said.