Home Cities Bengaluru

IT corridor with infra woes may pose hurdle for Byrathi 

The constituency has a large number of Hindu and good number of Muslim voters, a few Christians, besides a Tamil population.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Byrathi Basavaraj(K R Puram) : Another MLA from Bengaluru and the blue eyed boy of former chief minister Siddaramaiah. A realtor, Basavaraj is wealthy enough to not change sides for money, especially considering he spent five years as part of Siddaramaiah’s inner circle. His resignation came as a surprise to many.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  KR Pura is part of the prominent tech corridor of Bengaluru, housing a number of IT companies. The area is also part of the old city municipal corporation, which throws up a contrast in some pockets. Amid development works, traffic chaos, clubbed with bad roads on certain stretches, throw up a challenge for the candidates to address. MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who is also urban development minister, is banking on his popularity, while the JDS and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

KR Pura constituency seeks attention for its bad roads, potholes, streetlights, polluted lakes, flooding in low-lying areas, traffic jams, garbage clearance issues and many more, which could play a deciding factor. Stray dog menace and lack of a proper drainage system are adding to the problems. The region has voters from outside Karnataka as well as old CMC area residents. With no BBMP Council, these issues may backfire on Basavaraj, who is facing some degree of anti-incumbency.

The constituency has a large number of Hindu and good number of Muslim voters, a few Christians, besides a Tamil population. Interestingly, Basavaraj shares a good rapport with them. The BBMP councillor-turned-MLA was once closely associated with former CM Siddaramaiah. He won in 2013 and 2018 on a Congress ticket, but in 2019, he quit and joined the BJP. There are a good number of Kuruba voters who are also likely to vote in favour of Byrathi, a Kuruba. 

As one of the turncoats, Basavaraj is yet to be completely accepted by BJP workers. This pocket has more traditional Congress voters, and party workers are hoping to get the most out of it. Gopal, an aspirant, said, “I am hopeful of getting the ticket as I have been in the Congress since 1985. I was the KR Pura councillor and know this assembly in and out. Muslims and SC/ST votes are the deciding factor and these are traditional Congress voters.” 

Basavaraj also has a good rapport with Muslims. “When a BJP candidate won in 2008, in wards like HAL, Vijinapura and Devasandra, the minority votes for BJP were very low. But in the 2019 bypolls, Byrathi Basavaraj won with a lead of 60,000+ votes, and in all Muslim segments, there was a good number of votes in Basavaraj’s favour,” said Mohammed Hassan, Muslim leader from KR Pura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byrathi Basavaraj IT companies
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp