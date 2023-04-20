1.35 lakh first-time voters added 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath said they were making all efforts to ensure the voting percentage increases to at least 75 per cent this time, from last time’s 55 per cent. However, voting should be 100 per cent, he said.

All efforts are being made to increase voter turnout, which is why all sectors are being addressed individually. He was speaking at a voter awareness campaign organised by Bengaluru Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC) in the city on Wednesday.

“This time, there are 1.35 lakh voters aged 18-19 years, who will vote for the first time. A total of five lakh voters have been added since January 2023,” he said.

He added that officials are involved in developing a queue app and parking app so that voters can get real-time information. An attempt to send SMS to all eligible voters a day before elections, to remind them to cast their votes, will also be made. The voter slip with details of the elector, serial numbers and polling station details will be sent around 10 days before the election, he added.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath said they were making all efforts to ensure the voting percentage increases to at least 75 per cent this time, from last time’s 55 per cent. However, voting should be 100 per cent, he said. All efforts are being made to increase voter turnout, which is why all sectors are being addressed individually. He was speaking at a voter awareness campaign organised by Bengaluru Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC) in the city on Wednesday. “This time, there are 1.35 lakh voters aged 18-19 years, who will vote for the first time. A total of five lakh voters have been added since January 2023,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that officials are involved in developing a queue app and parking app so that voters can get real-time information. An attempt to send SMS to all eligible voters a day before elections, to remind them to cast their votes, will also be made. The voter slip with details of the elector, serial numbers and polling station details will be sent around 10 days before the election, he added.