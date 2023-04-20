Stay summer-safe

Dr Ashwin Karuppan V By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the height of summer, temperatures soar and it is important to take care of your health. High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal if not treated promptly. Here are some tips on how to take care of your health this summer — Dr Ashwin Karuppan

Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

Heat-related illnesses can occur when the body is unable to cool itself down, causing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. To prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, follow these tips:

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 am and 4 pm.

Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing that allows air to circulate.

Processed snacks like chips and candy can be high in sugar and salt, which can dehydrate the body.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body.

Use sunscreen with a high SPF to prevent sunburn, which can make it more difficult for the body to cool down.

Use a fan or air conditioning to keep the air circulating in your home.

Tips to stay hydrated

Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Carry a water bottle with you when you go out.

Eat foods that are high in water content, like fruits and vegetables.

Avoid sugary drinks like soda and sports drinks, which can dehydrate the body.

If you’re exercising or spending time outdoors, drink water before, during, and after physical activity.

Foods to be avoided

During the summer months, it’s important to avoid foods that can dehydrate the body and make you feel sluggish. Here are some foods to avoid:

Fried foods are high in fat and can be difficult for the body to digest, making you feel sluggish and tired.

Spicy foods can increase body temperature and cause sweating, which can lead to dehydration.

Processed snacks like chips and candy can be high in sugar and salt, which can dehydrate the body.

Foods to be consumed in summer

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is important during the summer months. Here are some foods to include in your diet to help you stay healthy:

Fresh fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that can help keep your body hydrated and healthy. Choose water-rich fruits like watermelon and grapes, and vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes.

Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which can help keep your digestive system healthy.

Lean proteins

like chicken and fish are a great source of energy and can help keep you feeling full.

Smoothies made with fresh fruit, yogurt, and ice can be a refreshing and healthy snack.

BENGALURU: At the height of summer, temperatures soar and it is important to take care of your health. High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal if not treated promptly. Here are some tips on how to take care of your health this summer — Dr Ashwin Karuppan Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses Heat-related illnesses can occur when the body is unable to cool itself down, causing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. To prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, follow these tips: Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 am and 4 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing that allows air to circulate. Processed snacks like chips and candy can be high in sugar and salt, which can dehydrate the body. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body. Use sunscreen with a high SPF to prevent sunburn, which can make it more difficult for the body to cool down. Use a fan or air conditioning to keep the air circulating in your home. Tips to stay hydrated Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Carry a water bottle with you when you go out. Eat foods that are high in water content, like fruits and vegetables. Avoid sugary drinks like soda and sports drinks, which can dehydrate the body. If you’re exercising or spending time outdoors, drink water before, during, and after physical activity. Foods to be avoided During the summer months, it’s important to avoid foods that can dehydrate the body and make you feel sluggish. Here are some foods to avoid: Fried foods are high in fat and can be difficult for the body to digest, making you feel sluggish and tired. Spicy foods can increase body temperature and cause sweating, which can lead to dehydration. Processed snacks like chips and candy can be high in sugar and salt, which can dehydrate the body. Foods to be consumed in summer Eating a healthy and balanced diet is important during the summer months. Here are some foods to include in your diet to help you stay healthy: Fresh fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that can help keep your body hydrated and healthy. Choose water-rich fruits like watermelon and grapes, and vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes. Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which can help keep your digestive system healthy. Lean proteins like chicken and fish are a great source of energy and can help keep you feeling full. Smoothies made with fresh fruit, yogurt, and ice can be a refreshing and healthy snack.