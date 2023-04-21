Want votes? Support same-sex marriage, political parties told

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the ongoing hearing for legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the Supreme Court, Bengalureans urged the poll-bound Karnataka to reply in favour of the matter. The LGBTQI+ community opined that political parties that stand up in favour of the petitions will have the community’s support.

“When Section 377 was decriminalised, I felt I was not a criminal anymore. I will support any party that openly supports gay marriage,” Ankur Bhatnagar, a Bengaluru resident said. Ankur recalled an incident when his hospitalised partner had to sign consent documents for an operation as he was not allowed. “Before my partner, Deepak, got his anesthesia shot, I had to rush to get his signature. Despite living together, we have no proof of our relationship,” he said.

He also mentioned that they wanted to adopt a girl child, and the legalisation of same-sex marriage will take them one step closer to realising that wish.

Shubha Chacko, who owns a pride cafe in Bengaluru said, “The government should allow the marriage of same sex individuals under the Special Marriage Act. During elections, political parties speak on a number of issues, why not on LGBTQ+ rights? We bought changes in our earlier practices such as legalising widow marriage and abolition of child marriages, then why not accept same sex marriage?”

B T Venkatesh, former Karnataka state public prosecutor and a supporter of the LGBTQI+ community opposed the Centre’s view of ‘urban and elitist concept’. He said “The government’s views on the issue are patriarchal and against the spirit of the Constitution. As a practising lawyer, I have seen a large number of cases in which the community face problems because of not recognizing their marriage, especially with succession and inheritance.” He also added that the government failed to understand that LGBTQI+ community members exist in every part of our society and not just in urban areas.

