Baiyappanahalli police gets earthmover to help disabled doc cross pit

He had to seek help from the police helpline.

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic problems and poor infrastructure planning. Commuting citizens are constantly under the perils of dealing with jams and dug-up roads. Amidst all the hubbub, an incident from Baiyappanahalli calls to celebrate an unsung hero. 

Shivananda, head constable of Baiyappanahalli Police Station, helped a disabled doctor to get home to his ailing mother by arranging an earthmover on the dug-up 4th Cross Baiyappanahalli Extension Road. 

An earthmover helps the doctor cross the
dug-up road in Bengaluru on Friday

After finishing his shift on April 13, Dr Murali Kumar, the lead doctor in the casualty department at Chinmaya Mission Hospital, was left stranded,” Since I have a disability, I go around in my wheelchair. But because of delayed road restoration, I couldn’t make it to my house on own,” he said. The incident, however, came to light on April 21, when the citizens of the locality posted it on various social media platforms. 

He had to seek help from the police helpline. When the police arrived, they found no accessible route to take him home. Thinking on his feet, Shivananda came up with a quick solution and arranged for an earthmover from the other end of the street. Dr. Murali was dropped at his house gate by seating him on the earthmover crane.

Dr. Murali told The New Indian Express, "Roads are dug up everywhere in Bengaluru. Citizens have no problem with development but the government and the BBMP should be conscious of the fact that people face several difficulties. We have many senior citizens in our area."

He added that he was grateful to the department for its swift response. “The helpline called and checked with me twice after the incident to know if I needed any other assistance.” 

Senior officials at the Baiyappanahalli police station said that they will recommend Shivananda’s name for rewards. On a regular basis, the department attended to 20-25 calls via the helpline.

