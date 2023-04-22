Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru conman cheats 104 international students, nabbed

Claimed he was owner of a private college

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a fraudster for cheating around 104 foreign students looking for admission in Bengaluru-based colleges. The accused, Sameer Khan alias Sameer, a resident of Muneshwara Nagar in Kaval Byrasandra, claimed to be the owner of a private college in Sanjaynagar and gave admission to the students for degree and language courses. He also gave bonafide certificates which were admissible as supporting documents when the students applied for visa. Only after landing in the city did they realise that they have been conned. Of the 104 students, most of them are from Yemen. 

The incident came to light after the FRRO officials approached the college to confirm if all the foreign students had taken admission. The college management, however, informed the FRRO that the accused was not the owner of their college and no foreign students were studying there. 

The FRRO filed a complaint against Khan on April 6 at the Sanjaynagar police station, which transferred the case to CCB for further investigation. 

“Most of the students had come to enrol in some certification courses in English language. They are being tracked. The accused has violated visa conditions by allowing students to enter the country by issuing fake college admission certificates.

We are checking if the college had any role in the fraud. We are also not ruling out the possibility of admission agents in the fraud,” said an officer, who is part of the investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Crime Branch fraudster 104 foreign students
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp