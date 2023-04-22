Festive, flowy & floral

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Muslim community in Bengaluru is gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Along with the rising temperatures, Bengalureans are keeping their style quotient up. Shunning body-fitting pieces, women are choosing straight-cut loose kurtas with floral and embroidered work.

For actor and model Asba Suryani, comfort tops over everything. “We have only a few festivals in a year. Ramadan is very special for us. Since it’s hot, I’m wearing something with a loose fit that is breathable. It has a beautiful neckline and the panel has zardozi embroidery, keeping it light and classy. The final finish is rich, and the sheer look makes it comfortable to wear day-long,” says Suryani.

Designer Naina Tareen, who runs boutique 9’s Creations, finds the florals and comfortable-fit kurtas the top picks. “They have straight cuts with slight flips at the end. Straight-cut kurtas were popular among actors of yesteryear, and now they are back in trend. There are traditional Kashmiri pherans, which have heavy embroidery work. These are usually for winters but I have also made them made in georgette keeping the weather in mind,” says Tareen, adding shararas are always an Eid staple and since they come in different materials these days, women are opting for them more.

It could be warm outside but Neha Shaikh and her family do not want that to have any effect on the festive spirit. “Last year I wore a kurta with a flowy fabric so I didn’t want to repeat the same style. This time I am wearing dhoti pants, which are comfortable, along with a kurta that has minimal zardozi work. It’s going to be semi-formal. The work is mainly on the sleeve and a bit on the neckline,” says Shaikh.

Men are keeping it traditional with kurtas, however, in pastel colours. “I am wearing a pastel-coloured kurta which will keep me cool through the day. Though I tried to keep it low-key, the kurta has an element of drama in the way it is designed,” says Junaid Khan, who works as a senior account director in a multinational company.

Fashion content creator Naved Qureshi wanted to keep the festive look vibrant and opts for shimmery prints. “Due to the weather, I will go for something in cotton but the prints will jazz it up,” he says.

