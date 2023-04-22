Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Voter ID cards just papers for sex workers  

During the pandemic, there was no support for them despite Supreme Court orders to provide them ration kits, complained many sex workers.

Published: 22nd April 2023 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For sex workers, identity cards are just papers that have failed to change their miserable living conditions. Karnataka Sex Workers Association (KSWA) and NGOs associated with them said that 70 per cent of the community hold identity cards like voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN and ration cards. 

But they still do not have access to basic health and education.KSWA general secretary said the members feel that they are neglected though they vote, and demanded equal rights at par with a garment, domestic, and sanitation workers.

Many of them were HIV positive and contracted Covid. Eventually, they lost the battle without medicines and proper treatment.

They demanded access to basic healthcare, the right to education, and employment opportunities, and hoped that they would not be harassed when they visit a hospital or a government office.

Shubha Chacko, the executive director, of Solidarity Foundation, said the state government must follow the Supreme Court judgment and ensure they are not harassed by police officers. 

Often many sex workers are sent to state home shelters against their wishes. With the stigma attached to their work, many of them are deprived of government schemes. She suggested that officials be more sensitive towards sex workers while dealing with them, and ensure their identity is kept confidential.

