Centre writes to 8 states, including Karnataka, over rise in Covid-19 cases

Doctors said that a steady rise in Covid-19 cases has been seen since March but the situation is not worrisome as the recovery rate is high.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to eight states, including Karnataka, in view of rising Covid-19 cases and an increase in hospitalisation. The ministry has urged the states to be vigilant and follow all necessary protocols, including ramping up tests, strengthening hospital infrastructure and adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Poll-bound Karnataka has seen a rise of 100 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.83% this week. Doctors said that a steady rise in Covid-19 cases has been seen since March but the situation is not worrisome as the recovery rate is high.

Dr MK Sudarshan, Chairman of, the Technical Advisory Committee, said that when compared to the past few months, a constant rise in Covid-19 cases has been seen in Karnataka along with the number of hospital admissions. However, casualties are mostly the elderly suffering from comorbidities.

The number of patients getting hospitalised for Covid has not increased in tandem with the number of people testing positive, which is a positive sign, Dr Sudarshan said.  So far, 17 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in April.

Dr Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent, of Victoria Hospital, said that the hospital has set aside 50 beds for Covid-19 patients, but there has been no admission for the last one week. Dr Priya Goutham, medical director, of Fortis Hospitals, also said not many hospital admissions were seen lately and they have all facilities in place to tackle any situation.

