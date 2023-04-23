Wrong-way driving: KSRTC issues circular

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After instances of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) buses driving on the wrong lane, mowing down people, especially on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the corporation has issued a circular directing the drivers to strictly follow traffic rules. They have warned strict action will be taken if drivers violate the rule.

People, driving on the newly-inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, have complained of having seen KSRTC buses taking U-turns and coming in the wrong directions to avoid paying toll fees.

“We have seen KSRTC buses coming in the opposite direction near the Kaniminike toll plaza on the expressway. The drivers do not care about vehicles hurtling towards them. Drivers who have good reflexes and control can swerve and avoid fatal accidents, but sometimes it leads to horrible accidents,” said Shiva, a commuter.

A death was reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway because a bus was coming in the wrong direction in March, while early this month, another death was reported on the Devanahalli highway because of wrong-lane driving.

“Our drivers are regularly sensitised and the number of traffic violations has reduced drastically, for which the corporation has been lauded by the traffic police. For drivers coming into the wrong lanes,

a circular has been issued, directing drivers to follow traffic rules,” said KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar.

