Home Cities Bengaluru

Wrong-way driving: KSRTC issues circular

People, driving on the newly-inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, have complained of having seen KSRTC buses taking U-turns and coming in the wrong directions to avoid paying toll fees. 

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC , Budget Tourism project

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After instances of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) buses driving on the wrong lane, mowing down people, especially on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the corporation has issued a circular directing the drivers to strictly follow traffic rules. They have warned strict action will be taken if drivers violate the rule. 

People, driving on the newly-inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, have complained of having seen KSRTC buses taking U-turns and coming in the wrong directions to avoid paying toll fees. 

“We have seen KSRTC buses coming in the opposite direction near the Kaniminike toll plaza on the expressway. The drivers do not care about vehicles hurtling towards them. Drivers who have good reflexes and control can swerve and avoid fatal accidents, but sometimes it leads to horrible accidents,” said Shiva, a commuter. 

A death was reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway because a bus was coming in the wrong direction in March, while early this month, another death was reported on the Devanahalli highway because of wrong-lane driving. 

“Our drivers are regularly sensitised and the number of traffic violations has reduced drastically, for which the corporation has been lauded by the traffic police. For drivers coming into the wrong lanes, 
a circular has been issued, directing drivers to follow traffic rules,” said KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC wrong lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp