‘Cement pits near trees can damage roots’

BENGALURU: As development gained precedence and green cover dwindled, Bengaluru has seen many of its trees either fall or get damaged due to the galloping speed of expansion.

Such incidents were seen on RV Road, Jayanagar and KR Road, Basavanagudi. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been digging pits next to the trees on the footpaths to erect electric poles that are damaging the roots of these old trees.

The pits are around five inches and are cemented once they are dug up. The trees have not been axed, but what is worrying is the pits are close to the trees, which can damage the roots, impeding space for new roots.

Experts said that for such works, environmentalists and tree specialists should be consulted to preserve the city’s green cover. Yellapa Reddy, an environmentalist, said “ Cementing very close to the roots will not allow water to seep into lateral roots. Despite deep roots, lateral roots play an important role in helping water reach the branches.”

It’s critical that lateral roots remain healthy as they make the crown area stable and maintain balance, he said, adding “If the roots are damaged, the tree can fall anytime, and injure pedestrians as the trees are on main roads,” he said.

Raghavendra Pachhapur, a Jayanagar resident, said, “ Why can’t these poles be erected in other locations? This is negligence on BBMP’s part.” Pachhapur on Twitter also accused the civic body of “feeding cement disease” to the roots of these trees.

