Classical act

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is something new to learn every time I work with artists, big or small. Each collaboration is unique and I strive to give my best for each project. It has helped me grow as an artiste and explore different facets of my creative expression,” says Keerthana Vaidyanathan, a classical and playback singer, who has sung for the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 composed by AR Rahman.

Vaidyanathan was recently in Bengaluru for a live classical concert with Prasanth Techno, a music composer and producer based out of Chennai, organised at the Shoonya – Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Bengaluru. Having worked in the Indian film industry since 2013, she has sung for many films, the latest ones being Siragai from the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika, and Entha Chithram from the Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki to name a few. “I have grown up admiring Rahman sir’s music. It is a big blessing to record and be a part of his music and that too for a Maniratnam movie and magnum opus like Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is set to release soon.”

Vaidyanathan’s journey into the world of music started right from her childhood. Born into a family in Kerala with a musical background, she began learning music from her parents, Trivandrum R Vaidyanathan, her father, and Meena Vaidyanathan, her mother who was also trained in the art. “My home was always buzzing with students learning music and concerts playing on the radio or TV. Being musicians themselves, my parents would host visiting artistes and they made sure I learnt a song or two from each of them. Most evenings were spent on long practice sessions with my dad.

Though I didn’t appreciate it at that age, I’m grateful to have had such a musically-nourishing childhood,” shares the playback singer, who is currently based in Mumbai. Vaidyanathan is a recipient of many awards for her contribution to the music industry, including the MS Subbulakshmi fellowship for music by the Shanmukhananda Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai.

Another highlight in her music career was being trained by iconic Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri. This further expanded her vision and inspired her to develop her own productions and collaborations. “My guru, Bombay Jayashri is the kindest and most loving guide I could ever ask for. To be trained and mentored by her has been nothing short of magical,” she shares.

According to Vaidyanathan, one of the most challenging projects has been Kee & Techno – a joint project along with music producer Prashanth Techno. “This project has been the most enriching and challenging project. Beyond singing, I also explored composition and production in this project. I enjoy the camaraderie that I share with Prashanth.”

Everyone has something unique about them, she opines when asked about upcoming artistes in the music industry. “Social media and YouTube have created a level-playing field for artistes today; it is up to us to make the most use of it and create our own opportunities and paths. Anyone who pursues their passion relentlessly and with integrity is my inspiration. Big or small, this quality is something I admire in an artiste and motivates me to work harder each time,” shares Vaidyanathan.

