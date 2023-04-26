Five of a family from Bengaluru drown in Mandya Canal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Five members of a family from Neelasandra in Bengaluru drowned in a canal in Doddakothagere village in Mandya taluk on Tuesday.

According to the police, Anis Begum (34), wife of Shakeel Ahmed, Tasmiya (22) daughter of Amanullah, Mehtabunnisa (10), daughter of Shakeel Ahmed, Ashfaq Ahmad (28) and Atika Begum (23), children of Amanullah died in the incident. Fifteen members of the family had come to their relative’s house in Hallagere village on Monday.

On Tuesday, the family members visited Doddakothagere village to spend time near the Visvesvaraya Canal. While playing in the water, one of them was accidentally dragged by the current. To save the family member, five of them jumped into the water and drowned.

Fire personnel fished out the bodies of Anis Begum, Tasmiya and Mehtabunnisa while the search is on for the rest.

