Home Cities Bengaluru

Five of a family from Bengaluru drown in Mandya Canal

Fire personnel fished out the bodies of Anis Begum, Tasmiya and Mehtabunnisa while the search is on for the rest. 

Published: 26th April 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Five members of a family from Neelasandra in Bengaluru drowned in a canal in Doddakothagere village in Mandya taluk on Tuesday. 

According to the police, Anis Begum (34), wife of Shakeel Ahmed, Tasmiya (22) daughter of Amanullah, Mehtabunnisa (10), daughter of Shakeel Ahmed, Ashfaq Ahmad (28) and Atika Begum (23), children of Amanullah died in the incident. Fifteen members of the family had come to their relative’s house in Hallagere village on Monday. 

On Tuesday, the family members visited Doddakothagere village to spend time near the Visvesvaraya Canal. While playing in the water, one of them was accidentally dragged by the current. To save the family member, five of them jumped into the water and drowned.

Fire personnel fished out the bodies of Anis Begum, Tasmiya and Mehtabunnisa while the search is on for the rest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drowning case Mandya Canal
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp