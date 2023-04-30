Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Student stabbed at varsity fest dies

Intervened to stop clash between two groups, succumbs to injuries

Published: 30th April 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stabbing, knife , cut

For representational purpose

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 22-year-old university student, who was stabbed, died at a private hospital in the city on Friday night. The victim, Bhaskar Jetty, was stabbed several times during a group clash that broke out at an inter-university festival hosted by a private university near Yelahanka. Jetty was a fourth-year mechanical engineering student of the university.

According to sources, two groups of students clashed around 9.30 pm during the festival and Jetty was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen. Jetty, who hails from Gujarat, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries. “A case of murder has been registered in Bagalur police station and investigation is on,” said Laxmi Prasad, DCP North East.

A student told this newspaper that Jetty was not involved in the clash. He only intervened to stop the clash when he was stabbed. “An argument broke out between two groups when a student wanted to take a picture with another student. Soon, two groups started attacking each other.

Jetty stepped in to stop the fight when he was stabbed,” the student said. The police said Jetty’s parents from Gujarat and his guardian, who is residing at Mathikere, have been informed about his death.

