‘Vacate your hostel’: UVCE-BU tussle leaves students in the lurch

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) have been left in the lurch with the Bangalore University authorities asking them to vacate their hostels by May 1.

On March 25, 2022, UVCE, a constituent college of Bangalore University, was granted autonomous status. However, due to financial constraints, the state government issued an order to maintain status quo for a year, wherein UVCE will continue to act as a constituent college of Bangalore University. With one year up, the students have been asked to vacate the hostels by May 1.

In all, 350 students, who are studying in UVCE, are residing in BU hostels. “There is confusion...When we approach the UVCE authorities, they say they are not authorised to talk about the matter. While UVCE says that the matter will be resolved, BU wants us to vacate by Monday,” a student told TNSE.

The students met Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor on Friday and apprised him of their problems.

Meanwhile, UVCE Chairman B Muthuraman told this newspaper that the matter has been resolved. “The students need not vacate the hostels. A circular has been issued in this regard. The matter has been resolved,” he said.

The circular, which was issued on Friday, stated, “All students may continue their stay in the hostels.”

However, BU Registrar Mahesh Babu said UVCE did not hold any discussion on the matter. “It is the responsibility of UVCE to take care of its students. It has to make alternative arrangements for them. The UVCE authorities, however, have not approached us. We have no budgetary allocations to feed or house the students. So, some arrangements have to be made by UVCE,” he said.

