Activists say sewage let into Chunchaghatta Lake

BENGALURU: While civic activists allege that sewage is being released into the Chunchaghatta Lake in South Bengaluru, officials from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) claim that only treated water is being let into it from a nearby residential area.

The 18-acre lake located upstream of Sarakki Lake at JP Nagar was rejuvenated a few years ago by BBMP at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore.

According to a circular by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued on March 18, the coliform level in the lake stood at 24,000 MPN (Most Probable Number) per 100 ml. This test is conducted to study the quality of water and the level of bacteria in it. Coliform bacteria come from faeces, soil, vegetation and animal carcasses.

Lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur said many poor people live in the lake area and they let water after washing clothes and utensils into the inlets, which enters the water body. The inlets should be checked, safeguarded and the entry of sewage should be stopped. “The BWSSB has taken water samples and we will have to wait for its report,” he added.

Vinayak Datta Naik, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sub-Division 1, BWSSB South Division, said, “Only treated water enters the lake. The samples taken showed that coliform bacteria are not entering the lake. We will have more information on the quality of water soon.”

The department has checked for Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and they are dry, he added. Along with coliform, the lake’s biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) stood at 11mg/l. However, according to experts, it should be between 2 and 3mg only. BOD represents the amount of oxygen consumed by bacteria and other microorganisms while they decompose organic matter in water, which reflects that sewage is entering the lake. Currently, the lake is under BBMP and has been listed under D category and deemed fit for propagation of wildlife and fisheries.

