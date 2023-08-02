Home Cities Bengaluru

Five arrested for raping minor Dalit girl in Dakshina Kannada district

Democratic Youth Federation of India state president Muneer Katipalla alleged that two of the accused are active members of Bajrang Dal.

Published: 02nd August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested five persons, who are said to be members of Bajrang Dal, on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor Dalit girl several times since 2019. Four accused are from Vitla near Mangaluru and another is a resident of Kasargod in Kerala.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother with Vitla police, five persons, including a relative, had sexually assaulted her daughter many times since 2019. 

The victim was first raped by her relative in 2019 and also in January, May, June and July 28 this year. Four of the accused sexually assaulted her by taking her to secluded places with a promise of marriage, according to the complaint.

Democratic Youth Federation of India state president Muneer Katipalla alleged that two of the accused are active members of Bajrang Dal.  However, Sharan Pumpwell, Mangaluru Bajrang Dal convener, denied the allegation and said no member of his organisation is involved in the case. However, people in the area confirmed that they are associated with some Hindutva groups.

The accused have been arrested under Sections 3,4,5(L), 5(m), 5(n), 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Sections 376(2)(f)(rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 376(2)(n)(Physical relations on promise to marry) of the IPC and Sections 3(1)(w)(i),3 (1) (w) (ii),3 (2)(v), 3(2)(va) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. Police sources said medical tests confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted several times.

