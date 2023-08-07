Over 30,000 register on first day of KCET option entry   

Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 30,000 candidates registered on the first day of option entry for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Sunday.

BENGALURU:  Over 30,000 candidates registered on the first day of option entry for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Sunday. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) informed that this was the highest number of option entries taking place on a single day.

This is also the first time that the authority has allowed option entry for all courses, including medical and engineering, simultaneously, based on priority. Of the five lakh options, three lakh entries were related to engineering courses, 1.25 lakh entries for medical courses, and 75,000 entries for agriculture, veterinary sciences, and other courses.

Option entry began at 7 am on Sunday. KEA Executive Director S Ramya said that initially, the first two hours of option entry had faced several issues due to a server problem. “The first two hours were a bit of a problem as the server was a bit slow. Later, after computer engineers fixed the issue, the candidates did their job of enrolling in the courses as per their wishes,” she said.

Option entry will go on till August 9, with the mock seat allotment announced on August 10. Following the publication of the mock results, candidates will have from August 11 to 14 to change their options. The entire first round seat allotment will be completed on August 16, with the publication of the allotment results after 6 pm, Ramya said.

In order to aid candidates in option entry, the KEA had also published a video clip and other instructions on their website (kea.kar.nic.in) on how to do option entry.

KEA advances PGCET by two months
Belagavi: Students aspiring to get admitted to postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, M.Arch, M.Tech and ME this academic year and preparing to appear for PGCET are in shock as the KEA has announced that it will conduct the entrance test two months early. In its notification dated on August 4, the KEA said the PGCET for candidates to take admission for various PG courses in Karnataka will be held on September 9-10. The KEA had conducted the PGCET in the month of November in 2022 and 2021. Thus, the students who were preparing to appear for the PGCET have been caught unawares as they have very little time to prepare. Moreover, students from BBA, BCA and other branches will be appearing for viva and project report presentations in the first week of September. The universities tentatively said the examination of the 6th semester of UG programmes will be held in September.

