Vegan in Vogue

The city recently witnessed the eighth edition of the Namu Recommends Vegan Market, one of the biggest such markets in the city.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The city recently witnessed the eighth edition of the Namu Recommends Vegan Market, one of the biggest such markets in the city, which was held on August 5 and 6 at Marakata - Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal.

With climate change always being a prevalent topic in the news and as many would say the ‘new normal’, the importance of such festivals is immense as they promote alternative ways to live that do not cause harm to the environment.

The weekend was a celebration of a vegan lifestyle where various brands showcased their green products. Engaging workshops and talks were also organised. Namu Kini, the market’s founder, says, “It’s an inclusive event for vegans and non-vegans alike, to come, explore and enjoy what Indian vegan businesses have to offer. The aim is to encourage and support veganism in India.”

