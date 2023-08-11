South India’s tallest rail-road flyover almost ready, but can’t be opened

Home Cities Bengaluru

A view of the rail-cum-road flyover on Marehanahalli Road in Bengaluru | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: South India’s tallest rail-cum-road flyover coming up on Marehanahalli Road at the Jayadeva Intersection is almost complete, with finishing works for the road being carried out. However, its potential to ease traffic at one of Bengaluru’s biggest chokepoints, the Central Silk Board Junction, will not materialise for now. Unless the ramps leading to it are ready, the flyover cannot be opened up for traffic, said senior Metro officials.

The flyover is being constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board in connection with the RV Road-Bommasandra Metro line (Reach-5), slated for launch by December this year.

The flyover has two layers above the ground level, with the first level having four lanes, while the second level will have the Metro tracks. “The length of the flyover runs to 3.2 km, while its height rises to 31 metres, making it the tallest in South India. Though the flyover is ready for now, the delay in construction of ramps has ensured that it can be opened up only before the launch of the line,” said a senior official. When ready, it would provide smooth access to HSR Layout and Electronic City.

AFCONS Infrastructure Limited was awarded the contract delayed, along with a project on Outer Ring Road. “The previous contractor who was supposed to complete the work abandoned it. It was retendered and AFCONS is carrying it out. However, since they had a delayed start, it will take time to complete the job.”

A senior traffic police official told TNIE that they have asked BMRCL to carry out the work on top priority. “It will help us enormously. The ramp that leads from BTM Layout towards Outer Ring Road is used a lot by IT professionals and they can have a smooth ride when it is completed. Similarly, the loop, taking vehicles towards the Electronics City and Hosur, will divert vehicles this side. It will save 100 seconds and bring down four phases of signalling to two,” she said.  

Traffic police were extending all cooperation to Metro so that the project can be completed at the earliest, she added. No one from AFCONS responded to repeated calls from this reporter.

