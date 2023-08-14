Home Cities Bengaluru

Seaweed flags for a sustainable future  

For the first time in India, flags have been made from seaweed paper, which can last up to two years, and are easily biodegradable within 30 days. 

Published: 14th August 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Seaweed flags for a sustainable future

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bengalureans can now opt for Tricolours made from seaweed -- a more sustainable option, compared with plastic and cloth flags. For the first time in India, flags have been made from seaweed paper, which can last up to two years, and are easily biodegradable within 30 days. 

In a bid to promote eco-friendly and sustainable practices, Seed Paper India launched Tricolour flags made of seaweed and seed paper. Seaweed-based products offer several benefits, from reducing deforestation to supporting carbon capture and promoting biodiversity. 

“The initiative is aimed at increasing awareness and making Bengaluru the sustainability hub of the world,” Seed Paper India Founder Roshan Ray said, adding that 1 kg of seaweed can produce 20-25 flags. Earlier, TNIE had reported on seaweed paper being used to make diaries, visiting cards and price tags. 

“This is a new experiment for us and we are creating more awareness about it, especially amongst youngsters. In fact, youngsters in the age group of 18-28 are very interested in the initiative and have bought many of the flags,” said Ray. 

Meanwhile, the organisation has sold 10,000 flags to ITC Hotels to gift their guests, while several thousand were bought by corporates, resident welfare associations and NGOs.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seaweed paper Flags

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp