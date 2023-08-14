Seaweed flags for a sustainable future  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can now opt for Tricolours made from seaweed -- a more sustainable option, compared with plastic and cloth flags. For the first time in India, flags have been made from seaweed paper, which can last up to two years, and are easily biodegradable within 30 days.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly and sustainable practices, Seed Paper India launched Tricolour flags made of seaweed and seed paper. Seaweed-based products offer several benefits, from reducing deforestation to supporting carbon capture and promoting biodiversity.

“The initiative is aimed at increasing awareness and making Bengaluru the sustainability hub of the world,” Seed Paper India Founder Roshan Ray said, adding that 1 kg of seaweed can produce 20-25 flags. Earlier, TNIE had reported on seaweed paper being used to make diaries, visiting cards and price tags.

“This is a new experiment for us and we are creating more awareness about it, especially amongst youngsters. In fact, youngsters in the age group of 18-28 are very interested in the initiative and have bought many of the flags,” said Ray.

Meanwhile, the organisation has sold 10,000 flags to ITC Hotels to gift their guests, while several thousand were bought by corporates, resident welfare associations and NGOs.

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can now opt for Tricolours made from seaweed -- a more sustainable option, compared with plastic and cloth flags. For the first time in India, flags have been made from seaweed paper, which can last up to two years, and are easily biodegradable within 30 days. In a bid to promote eco-friendly and sustainable practices, Seed Paper India launched Tricolour flags made of seaweed and seed paper. Seaweed-based products offer several benefits, from reducing deforestation to supporting carbon capture and promoting biodiversity. “The initiative is aimed at increasing awareness and making Bengaluru the sustainability hub of the world,” Seed Paper India Founder Roshan Ray said, adding that 1 kg of seaweed can produce 20-25 flags. Earlier, TNIE had reported on seaweed paper being used to make diaries, visiting cards and price tags. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is a new experiment for us and we are creating more awareness about it, especially amongst youngsters. In fact, youngsters in the age group of 18-28 are very interested in the initiative and have bought many of the flags,” said Ray. Meanwhile, the organisation has sold 10,000 flags to ITC Hotels to gift their guests, while several thousand were bought by corporates, resident welfare associations and NGOs.