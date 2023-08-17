Home Cities Bengaluru

Adenoiditis and you 

The condition is common among children and leads to problems like snoring, mouth breathing, ear infections, decreased hearing,  breathing difficulties , cracked lips, runny nose and bad breath

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Dr Nitty Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What is adenoiditis?

Adenoiditis is a type of condition wherein the adenoids (tissue behind the nose and above the throat) gets inflamed. It is common among children and leads to problems like snoring, mouth breathing, recurrent ear infections, decreased hearing, difficulty in breathing, cracked lips, runny nose and bad breath.

Adenoiditis occurs when there is inflammation of the adenoid tissue resulting from infection, allergies or irritation from stomach acid as a component of laryngopharyngeal reflux(LPR).

What causes adenoiditis?
Adenoiditis is usually caused by an infection of adenoids. Adenoids become apparent by two years of age and regress in size after 8 years. If these remain swollen for a prolonged time, then they can become problematic.

Who is at risk of developing adenoiditis?
Because adenoids usually shrinks by adulthood, children are most susceptible to its infection. They can be more prone to developing adenoiditis if the child is:

 Bottle fed
 Breast fed in lying down position
 Have an infection near the nose or throat
 Suffering from an allergy

What are the side effects of adenoiditis?
Complications of untreated adenoiditis include: 

 Runny nose
 Recurrent ear infections, decreased hearing
 Dry mouth, dental caries Speaking with a nasal tone
 Adenoid facies, an open –mouthed appearance in children, associated with a narrow nose, shortened upper lip, narrow palate, high palatal vault and dental crowding.

What is the treatment for adenoiditis?
Usually by eight years of age, adenoids regresses, but keeping good hygiene can prevent repeated infections. Mild symptoms warrant only supportive treatment, but if your doctor suspects any bacterial infection, then the child will have to be treated with antibiotics and then kept on nasal sprays to decrease the size of adenoids.

In case the medications are not bringing intended relief of symptoms, then a surgery called adenoidectomy to remove the enlarged adenoids will have to be done.

(The writer is a senior specialist - ENT, Aster CMI Hospital)

