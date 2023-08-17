Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian rock python finds itself in Bengaluru home, rescued

Activists and members of SharreHabitat on Tuesday rescued a fatigued Indian rock python from a residence in Banashankari 6th Stage.

Published: 17th August 2023

The Indian rock python that was rescued from a house in Banashankari 6th Stage on Wednesday

By Express News Service

On receiving a call from a resident, rescuers Kapil Mavinkurve and Rashmi Mavinkurve, went to the location and found the snake trying to take shelter in a house.

Due to the presence of a large number of stray puppies and urban forest surroundings, with the area located near the Turahalli reserve forest and Turahalli tree park, the reptile must have chosen the vicinity. 

“Since there was a lot of movement on the road, we found the snake trying to find a safe place to hide. It was seen trying to find space inside a house.

The alert residents on seeing the snake called for help. Finally, Karnataka Forest Department staffers helped release the python in its conducive habitat,” said Kapil. The python measures approximately 12 feet in length and weighs around 10 kg. Indian rock python is listed under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

