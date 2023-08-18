Home Cities Bengaluru

65-year-old in Bengaluru hospital after chain snatchers push her

Showing presence of mind, the little girl ran home and informed her parents, who rushed to the spot and shifted Reema to a hospital.

Published: 18th August 2023

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 65-year-old woman fell unconscious after falling and hitting her head on the road when two miscreants attempted to snatch her gold chain. Reema Parameshwaran, a resident of 5th Main in NRI Layout in Kalkere, was bringing her granddaughter from dance class in the evening when the chain snatchers targeted her near their house.

Showing presence of mind, the little girl ran home and informed her parents, who rushed to the spot and shifted Reema to a hospital. The victim’s daughter, PR Shruthi, told TNIE that her mother is still under treatment but there is no life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened a few days back between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm. The accused, who were on a two-wheeler, stopped near the elderly woman. One of the accused came near the victim and pulled her gold chain. When she held on to it tightly, the accused pushed her on the road. When she refused to let go of her chain, the accused escaped on the two-wheeler. 

“My mother is recovering. My daughter was with her when the accused tried to rob her. Luckily, she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. We have not been updated about the arrests by the police,”  Shruthi said. Reema was rushed to a nearby private hospital in TC Palya. From there she was shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Whitefield for further treatment.

“As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported the matter to us. We visited the spot. The case is still under investigation. A case of causing hurt in committing robbery under section 394 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused,” said an officer. The Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case.

