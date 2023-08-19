Home Cities Bengaluru

In racist attack, Sikkim man beaten up in Bengaluru

The attack took place between 3am and 4am when Subba was returning home after partying with his brother and friends.

Published: 19th August 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustration.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In what appears to be a racially motivated attack, a 30-year-old man from Sikkim was beaten up badly by three miscreants at Electronics City on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as K Dinesh Subba, a native of West Sikkim and a resident of Electronics City, Phase I. He works as a waiter at a hotel in Neeladri Nagar. He was discharged from a hospital with nine stitches on his head and face. 

The attack took place between 3 am and 4 am when Subba was returning home after partying with his brother and friends. Seeing Subba on PCR Garden Road at Doddathoguru, the miscreants called him “Chinese, Chinese”. When Subba replied that he was an Indian from Sikkim, they attacked him.

Security guards of a nearby building alerted the police. Subba has filed a complaint at the Electronics City police station. Subba’s brother-in-law Deepak Dorji from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been living in the city since 2009, told TNIE that the attack was racially motivated. Subba has been advised to bed rest.

“Three miscreants attacked my brother-in-law with a blunt weapon. His wedding anniversary was on August 14 and he threw a party for his brother and friends on the night of August 15. After the party, everybody went home and Subba was just 100 metres away from his house when he was attacked. The miscreants, who were riding a two-wheeler, hit Subba with a blunt weapon after calling him Chinese,” Dorji said.

Subba came to Bengaluru last December. He lives with his wife and newborn son. His wife is a homemaker, Dorji said. “The accused are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” said a police officer. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint and other Sections of IPC has been registered against the miscreants. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
racist attack Sikkim man beaten up in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp