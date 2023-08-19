In racist attack, Sikkim man beaten up in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what appears to be a racially motivated attack, a 30-year-old man from Sikkim was beaten up badly by three miscreants at Electronics City on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as K Dinesh Subba, a native of West Sikkim and a resident of Electronics City, Phase I. He works as a waiter at a hotel in Neeladri Nagar. He was discharged from a hospital with nine stitches on his head and face.

The attack took place between 3 am and 4 am when Subba was returning home after partying with his brother and friends. Seeing Subba on PCR Garden Road at Doddathoguru, the miscreants called him “Chinese, Chinese”. When Subba replied that he was an Indian from Sikkim, they attacked him.

Security guards of a nearby building alerted the police. Subba has filed a complaint at the Electronics City police station. Subba’s brother-in-law Deepak Dorji from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been living in the city since 2009, told TNIE that the attack was racially motivated. Subba has been advised to bed rest.

“Three miscreants attacked my brother-in-law with a blunt weapon. His wedding anniversary was on August 14 and he threw a party for his brother and friends on the night of August 15. After the party, everybody went home and Subba was just 100 metres away from his house when he was attacked. The miscreants, who were riding a two-wheeler, hit Subba with a blunt weapon after calling him Chinese,” Dorji said.

Subba came to Bengaluru last December. He lives with his wife and newborn son. His wife is a homemaker, Dorji said. “The accused are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” said a police officer. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint and other Sections of IPC has been registered against the miscreants.

