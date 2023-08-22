Home Cities Bengaluru

63-year-old Bengaluru woman says lover cheated her

The suspect was looking for a girl to wed his divorced son. He also sought help from the complainant to look for a girl.

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cheating

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her 70-year-old lover after he reportedly refused to marry her. The suspect, a widower, is a retired public sector undertaking employee. 
The suspect is identified as Loganathan, while the complainant is identified as Dayavani. Both are residents of Saraswathipuram in Ulsoor. Both the accused and the complainant, who is a widow, used to meet during their morning walk. 

The suspect was looking for a girl to wed his divorced son. He also sought help from the complainant to look for a girl. Later, he is alleged to have proposed to her and assured him to marry her after his son’s wedding. The two have gone on trips and also visited malls and restaurants. 

The two are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Loganathan was preparing for his son’s wedding, which is scheduled in the month of September.  Dayavani allegedly urged Loganathan to marry her, during his son’s wedding itself. However, he refused to marry her and is alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences.

After he started avoiding her, the woman is reported to have tried to meet him again. When he continued to avoid her, she filed a complaint in the second week of this month. “The case is still under investigation. Both have lost their spouses and were in a relationship willingly. No arrests have been made yet,” said an officer investigating the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru cheating case Dayavani Loganathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp