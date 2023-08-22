63-year-old Bengaluru woman says lover cheated her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her 70-year-old lover after he reportedly refused to marry her. The suspect, a widower, is a retired public sector undertaking employee.

The suspect is identified as Loganathan, while the complainant is identified as Dayavani. Both are residents of Saraswathipuram in Ulsoor. Both the accused and the complainant, who is a widow, used to meet during their morning walk.

The suspect was looking for a girl to wed his divorced son. He also sought help from the complainant to look for a girl. Later, he is alleged to have proposed to her and assured him to marry her after his son’s wedding. The two have gone on trips and also visited malls and restaurants.

The two are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Loganathan was preparing for his son’s wedding, which is scheduled in the month of September. Dayavani allegedly urged Loganathan to marry her, during his son’s wedding itself. However, he refused to marry her and is alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences.

After he started avoiding her, the woman is reported to have tried to meet him again. When he continued to avoid her, she filed a complaint in the second week of this month. “The case is still under investigation. Both have lost their spouses and were in a relationship willingly. No arrests have been made yet,” said an officer investigating the case.

