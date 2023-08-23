Goodbye, Reynolds everybody’s childhood friend

Hriday Ranjan By

BENGALURU: There are enough people in the world to sing the praises of brands like Coca-Cola and Ford – companies that witnessed the world transition from horse carts to rockets. But I am the kind who pays tribute to dying brands – the ones that quietly leave the markets without much fanfare. Whether it is the gradual disappearance of brands like Ravalgaon and Nutrine, or the obsolescence of Chelpark ink pens, I’m fascinated by the life and death of brands.

Many would be surprised to know that Reynolds as a company actually began its operations in America. The ‘045’ stands for 1945, the year the company took the States by storm. Gradually, the brand came to India and became an icon. Much like Bata, Reynolds might not have started in India, but it was a very Indian company. For decades, it was a part of the Indian education and job system.

Other competitors were hard to use as they constantly leaked, leaving your pockets blue. There were expensive ones too – Parker, Pilot and Mitsubishi (I always wondered why a car company was making pens!). But these posh pens couldn’t withstand the burden of the Indian education system. The Indian education system has unique writing needs that regular pens cannot fulfil. You have to write everyday, all the time. You scribble your way through class notes, homework, assignments and exams. Then there are letters, applications, diaries, and impositions - an innovative method of using writing as punishment. Reynolds pens offered quality without burning a hole (or leaving a blue patch) in your pocket.

To cater to the rigid writing needs of the Indian education system, other brands had a pen or two. But Reynolds had a whole fleet. Primarily, there was the 045 Fine Carbure – the Sachin Tendulkar pen. The refill never leaked, and the ink never smudged. The pen had other uses too. Being lightweight, it could be used as a ‘rubber-band rocket propeller’, and the cap could be used for a ‘cap-fight’. Patriotic students erased the letters on the pen to make them read ‘INDIA’.

Real connoisseurs will know that they also came out with a range of purple, green, and brown versions. Then there was the Jetter pen that was mostly used by teachers. It came with a robust ‘click-clack’ sound that made you feel like a malnourished James Bond. The Trimax was the champion pen for exams. The pen might not have helped you score higher marks, but it certainly did help you finish the exam quickly and walk out like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Then there was the Racer Gel – the smoothest gel pen for both writing and doodling. It also came with trippy designs, just in case students brought magic mushrooms in their lunchboxes!

On days when I have nothing to do, I stroll into stationery shops like a drunken elephant. Pens in general have been witnessing a slow death. We have moved to a world of Word, Docs, and PDFs. I myself use an iPad for most of my writing, including this column. Upon enquiring, the shopkeeper informed me that Reynolds pens were no longer available in the market.

The last few batches of the iconic Reynolds pen are available on Amazon, and I promptly ordered them. Kids of today will probably think of the actor Ryan when they read the word Reynolds. But for people my age, Reynolds will remain a childhood friend. When I see the Indian Test dressed in whites with a blue cap, they all look like the Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure ball pens from my childhood.

