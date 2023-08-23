Two NLSIU students robbed at knifepoint just outside college in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A second-year National Law School of India University (NLSIU) student and his female friend, who is also in her second year in the same college, were threatened and robbed of their mobile phones by two unidentified armed robbers.

The victims were sitting at the bus stop outside the college near Gate 2 on Bengaluru University Road in Nagarabhavi in the early hours of Monday. Around 12.15 am, the accused, who were on a scooter, saw the victims at the bus stop sitting in the dark and threatened them at knifepoint.

They then escaped with two mobile phones of the victims. Later, the two students tried reaching one of their phones which led to the accused demanding money to return the phones. They also threatened to make the private information public if the victims didn't. The victims sent Rs 5,000 to the UPI account of one of the accused. But the phones were not returned.

One of the victims filed a police complaint around 3.30 am, stating that the accused came on a white Honda Activa scooter and took away their phones worth around Rs 45,000.

"After the accused escaped, the victim took the mobile phone of a known person and called his phone. The accused who answered the call demanded Rs 15,000 to return the mobile phones. The accused also provided a mobile phone number to which the money had to be sent. The victims made a UPI transaction of Rs 5,000. The accused, however, have not returned the mobile phones and have switched off both the phones," said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

Both students are staying at the NLSIU hostel. The phone number to which the victims sent the money is in the name of one Rahul Kumar, the police said.

