Home Cities Bengaluru

Two NLSIU students robbed at knifepoint just outside college in Bengaluru

The victims, Gautam Raj Phulera and Nishu Rani, were sitting at the bus stop outside the college near Gate 2 on Bengaluru University Road in Nagarabhavi in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

National Law School of India University

National Law School of India University (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A second-year National Law School of India University (NLSIU) student and his female friend, who is also in her second year in the same college, were threatened and robbed of their mobile phones by two unidentified armed robbers.

The victims were sitting at the bus stop outside the college near Gate 2 on Bengaluru University Road in Nagarabhavi in the early hours of Monday. Around 12.15 am, the accused, who were on a scooter, saw the victims at the bus stop sitting in the dark and threatened them at knifepoint.

They then escaped with two mobile phones of the victims. Later, the two students tried reaching one of their phones which led to the accused demanding money to return the phones. They also threatened to make the private information public if the victims didn't. The victims sent Rs 5,000 to the UPI account of one of the accused. But the phones were not returned.

One of the victims filed a police complaint around 3.30 am, stating that the accused came on a white Honda Activa scooter and took away their phones worth around Rs 45,000.

"After the accused escaped, the victim took the mobile phone of a known person and called his phone. The accused who answered the call demanded Rs 15,000 to return the mobile phones. The accused also provided a mobile phone number to which the money had to be sent. The victims made a UPI transaction of Rs 5,000. The accused, however, have not returned the mobile phones and have switched off both the phones," said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

Both students are staying at the NLSIU hostel. The phone number to which the victims sent the money is in the name of one Rahul Kumar, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Law School of India University NLSIU students robbed at knifepoint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp