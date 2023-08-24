Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors save teen's toe from rare bone tumour 

Tejaswi (name changed) checked into Manipal Hospital with a swelling in the second toe of her right foot.

Published: 24th August 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a meticulously planned surgery, doctors from Bengaluru were able to save the toe of a 16-year-old who was suffering from a rare bone tumour. The girl, who was recommended a toe amputation by doctors in Kolkata, consulted Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, where the doctors were able to save her toe.

Tejaswi (name changed) checked into Manipal Hospital with a swelling in the second toe of her right foot. She had developed the swelling about two months before visiting the hospital. When she noticed that there was a swelling in the second toe of her right foot, that had not regressed even after a month, she visited a private hospital in Kolkata where she was diagnosed with an aggressive giant cell tumour. 

The lesion had grown out of the bone, attacking the adjacent tissues and her doctors suggested surgical amputation of the affected toe. She refused to get an amputation. Intent to save her toe, she approached Dr  Ravichandra Kelkar, Consultant – Orthopaedic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. A PET scan revealed the tumour was confined to the toe. In the surgery which lasted about an hour-and-a-half, the doctor cut open the toe and removed the tumor without disturbing the surrounding tissues. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru teen rare bone tumour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp