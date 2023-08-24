Give someone the eye   

Dr Anand Balasubramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The human eye is a marvel of engineering, intricately designed to capture the world’s beauty. However, millions around the world suffer from corneal blindness, a condition that clouds their vision of the world. Corneal transplantation offers a ray of hope to those afflicted, restoring their sight and enhancing their quality of life.

As per the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), approximately 10 lakh people are suffering from corneal blindness and waiting for corneal transplants. This is proof that a lot needs to be done to enhance awareness among people, that eye donation is crucial for those people desperately waiting for eye transplants. This can only happen when people know that eye donation is safe.

Eye Donation Fortnight: A beacon of hope

The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed every year from August 25 to September 8 to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation. It seeks to address the widespread shortage of corneas available for transplantation, a challenge stemming from factors such as lack of awareness, cultural beliefs, and logistical hurdles.

Understanding corneal transplants

The cornea is the transparent front part of the eye that covers the iris, pupil, and anterior chamber. A healthy cornea is crucial for clear vision. Corneal diseases, injuries, infections, and genetic conditions can lead to corneal damage, resulting in vision impairment or blindness. Corneal transplant surgery, also known as keratoplasty, involves replacing the damaged or diseased cornea with a healthy donor cornea to restore vision.

Role of eye donation

The success of corneal transplant surgery heavily relies on the availability of healthy donor corneas. Unfortunately, the demand for corneal tissue far outweighs the supply. This is where eye donation becomes crucial. Eye donation involves the selfless act of donating one’s corneas after death, with the aim of helping those in need to regain their sight. Donated corneas are carefully screened and preserved before being transplanted onto recipients.

Impact on recipients

The impact of corneal transplants on recipients is profound and life-changing. For those who have been living with impaired vision or blindness, surgery often results in significant improvement in their quality of life. It allows them to regain independence, engage in activities they love with confidence, and even pursue careers that were once out of reach. The transformation from a world of darkness to one filled with light is an emotional and uplifting journey for these recipients.

Why raising awareness continues to be crucial?

Despite the potential for transforming lives, there are various misconceptions and cultural taboos surrounding eye donation. These include concerns about disfigurement, religious beliefs, and misunderstandings about the process itself. Creating awareness about the importance of eye donation and debunking these myths is crucial to increasing the number of donors.

Conclusion

Eye donation is a remarkable act that has a transformative impact on corneal transplants. By engaging communities, dispelling myths, and creating infrastructure, it contributes significantly to increase the availability of corneal transplants. As this initiative continues to grow and evolve, it has the potential to not only restore sight but also transform lives, fostering a world where corneal blindness becomes a rarity rather than a prevalent issue. As we continue to raise awareness and overcome misconceptions, the act of donating eyes will continue to brighten the lives of many who could have fallen into the world of darkness.

(The writer is consultant - cornea, cataract & refractive services, Sankara Eye Hospital)

