Peeing in open: Techie, bro-in-law beaten up in Karnataka's Varthur, case booked

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old techie and his brother-in-law were beaten up by a group of unidentified men after the latter was caught urinating in the open on a vacant plot near Balagere Road in Varthur police limits on Saturday evening.

The techie, Suresh (name changed), who hails from Odisha, resides in an upscale apartment on Balagere Road with his family. He and his family moved to Bengaluru 12 years ago. His 35-year-old brother-in-law is a businessman. They had gone to buy liquor when the attack took place between 8 pm and 8.10 pm.

While returning home, the techie’s brother-in-law went to the vacant plot and started urinating. Seeing this, the unidentified men started punching him accusing him of creating public nuisance. When the techie rushed to the rescue of his brother-in-law, he was pushed into a stormwater drain.

He suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported the matter to the police. Varthur police, who recorded the statements of the victim at

the hospital, have registered a case.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the techie said, “I have 12 stitches on my head. First, the group attacked my brother-in-law. I rushed to his rescue and the accused pushed me into the nearby drain. I suffered head injuries and was profusely bleeding. My brother-in-law took me to a nearby nursing home and from there to another hospital.”

The police recorded the statements of the techie in the presence of the doctors who treated him in the hospital. “The attack was over a trivial issue. The accused are yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity for clues. There are no CCTV cameras at the place where the attack took place. It happened in darkness and the victims claim that they have not seen the group of men earlier,” said a police officer investigating the case. A case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint along with other Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.

