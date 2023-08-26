Home Cities Bengaluru

Biocon founder meets DKS, discusses Brand Bengaluru initiative

Shivakumar has invited suggestions from the public to give an image makeover to Bengaluru and received about 70,000 suggestions under various categories.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, DK Shivakumar

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw with Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence | Twitter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon founder and Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday met Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence and discussed the development of the city as part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative. 

After the meeting, Shaw took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Met with DCM DK Shivakumar to discuss city improvement along with the newly created Brand Bengaluru Task Force comprising Prof Rajeev Gowda, V Ravichandar, BS Patil and Siddaiah.”

V Ravichandar, member of Brand Bengaluru Task Force, said the meeting was for about 30 minutes and mostly focussed on feasible projects that can be taken up and implemented in a short time and fixing traffic issues.

Knowledge partners like the Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru University, RV College of Engineering and others will study the suggestions and come out with reports for implementation.

