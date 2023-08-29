Home Cities Bengaluru

Urban fabric: Onam's Kasavu saree 

If you still haven’t got your outfit ready for Onam, here are some modern yet practical styles that you can opt for this festive season 

Image counsellor Babita Jaishankar. (Photo | ARUNKUMAR B, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s Onam today and the kasavu saree and sadhya are synonymous with this festival. Since it’s a working Onam for many, fashionistas are sharing modern-yet-practical style hacks for the occasion. Teaming white co-ord sets with jewellery to get a last-minute festive look or a dress made of the kasavu saree fabric are some go-to options for Bengalureans.  

This is exactly what Shilpa Mishra did. “It’s a working festival. I don’t own a kasavu saree and there is a huge celebration at the office where the staff has put pookalam. I really wanted to dress for the occasion. So I teamed an off-white kurta and skirt with some of my oxidised jewellery,” says Mishra, a sales professional.

The co-ords are top picks for those looking for modern festive wear. Throwing in some traditional jewellery does the trick. Pooja Monga, founder of a clothing brand, offers a vast collection of such co-ords. “People look forward to timepieces in their wardrobe which they can style up or down depending on their preferences. These co-ords act as elegant canvases that can be accessorised for the occasion,” says Monga about the co-ord sets that range between `5,000 and `9,000. 

The other way of keeping up with the festive mood is going for a dress made of the kasavu saree fabric. Like Babita Jaishankar, an image counsellor, has done. “For Onam, it is about keeping the fabric the same, it doesn’t necessarily have to be in the form of a saree. I am a huge follower of sustainable fashion so I usually restyle my kasavu sarees. I also suggest repurposing anything available in your wardrobe. I created a dress and have used every patch of available fabric,” says Jaishankar, adding that there are many online boutiques that make various designs. 

There might be various styles coming in, but the kasavu saree can never go out of fashion. If you already own one, you can shun the traditional style of draping and style it differently. Fashion blogger Shalini Parupudi suggests many fun drapes, “You go for a pre-pleated saree look. All you need is a saree and a lehenga skirt. Start by making pleats in your pallu and pin it onto your left shoulder. Tuck at the end of your pleats under your blouse and start pleating the rest of your saree from right to left. You can also wear a matching or contrasting lehenga which will look equally good and can be store-bought.”

