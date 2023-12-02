Bengaluru Tech Summit concludes; over 50k visted, 3 MoUs signed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With three MoUs inked with ecosystem partners, launch of 37 products and solutions developed by startups and the unveiling of biotechnology policy and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) policy, the Bengaluru Tech Summit concluded on Friday. It saw participation from 45 countries and conducted 83 sessions. IT Minister Priyank Kharge said as many as 4,773 delegates attended the summit, with total attendees touching 8,606.

With 553 exhibitors, over 50,000 people visited the exhibition. The minister said this year, ‘Investor Startup Connect’ was organised and around 20 startups pitched their ideas in front of VCs from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The startups were from various sectors such as AI, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, MedTech, FinTech and 3D Printing.

Also, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and the Department of Agriculture have announced a partnership with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and launched Phase II of two of the CCAMP - KTech flagship innovation programs - Agri Grand Challenge II. This is mainly to encourage early and mid-stage startups. During BTS, the government signed MoUs with US-India Business Council, Team Switzerland/Swissnex, and between Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB) and the Association of Biotechnology LED Enterprises (ABLE).

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announces the accelerator programme

Kharge said, “Indo Swiss Innovation Platform was initiated by the Swiss Network in India, to align India and Switzerland in three focus areas – Health, Sustainability, Digital Transformation.”

The government conducted an Ambassadors/Consul Round Table, with ambassadors from Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK participating, along with Consul Generals from Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The summit saw Global Innovation Alliance participation from 20 countries, and 115 speakers from Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Israel, Thailand and Germany.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With three MoUs inked with ecosystem partners, launch of 37 products and solutions developed by startups and the unveiling of biotechnology policy and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) policy, the Bengaluru Tech Summit concluded on Friday. It saw participation from 45 countries and conducted 83 sessions. IT Minister Priyank Kharge said as many as 4,773 delegates attended the summit, with total attendees touching 8,606. With 553 exhibitors, over 50,000 people visited the exhibition. The minister said this year, ‘Investor Startup Connect’ was organised and around 20 startups pitched their ideas in front of VCs from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The startups were from various sectors such as AI, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, MedTech, FinTech and 3D Printing. Also, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and the Department of Agriculture have announced a partnership with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and launched Phase II of two of the CCAMP - KTech flagship innovation programs - Agri Grand Challenge II. This is mainly to encourage early and mid-stage startups. During BTS, the government signed MoUs with US-India Business Council, Team Switzerland/Swissnex, and between Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB) and the Association of Biotechnology LED Enterprises (ABLE).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announces the accelerator programme Kharge said, “Indo Swiss Innovation Platform was initiated by the Swiss Network in India, to align India and Switzerland in three focus areas – Health, Sustainability, Digital Transformation.” The government conducted an Ambassadors/Consul Round Table, with ambassadors from Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK participating, along with Consul Generals from Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The summit saw Global Innovation Alliance participation from 20 countries, and 115 speakers from Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Israel, Thailand and Germany. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp