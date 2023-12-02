Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka must be leader in AVGC sector: IT Minister Priyank Kharge

 Karnataka released the draft AVGC-XR policy on Wednesday, and on Friday, experts discussed growing opportunities in the sector.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. (File photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka strives to tap the growing opportunities in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, as IT Minister Priyank Kharge told industry leaders in gaming, “We want to ensure Karnataka becomes skilling epicentre for the sector, and have to find ways to create more incubators and accelerators in this sector.”

Karnataka released the draft AVGC-XR policy on Wednesday, and on Friday, experts discussed growing opportunities in the sector. Online skill gaming company Games24x7 in partnership with the Karnataka government launched the gaming industry’s accelerator programme ‘GameTech Accelerate - The Future of Gaming’.

Through the accelerator programme, Games24x7 will help identify, and mentor ventures offering innovative solutions. Kharge said the online gaming sector in India is rapidly evolving, and it is crucial to support this industry, which not only generates employment opportunities but also fosters innovation, contributing significantly to our digital economy.

