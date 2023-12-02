Home Cities Bengaluru

Student of IISc in Bengaluru ends life by jumping from 6th floor

On Friday morning, he took the extreme step by jumping from the sixth floor of the building. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Published: 02nd December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old integrated PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the boys’ hostel on the campus. The incident took place at around 7.10 am on Friday. The reason for the same is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Diamond Kushwaha, a native of Delhi who was in the second year of an Integrated PhD in Chemical Sciences from the institute’s Solid State and Structural Chemistry unit.

Police sources stated that Kushwaha resided at the IISc hostel on the campus. On Friday morning, he took the extreme step by jumping from the sixth floor of the building. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Besides, no suicide note was found and the police are investigating possible reasons for the hasty step. The body has been shifted to MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital mortuary. Sadashivanagar police registered a case of unnatural death.

