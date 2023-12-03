Home Cities Bengaluru

Special team formed to probe hoax bomb threat

The perpetrators use the same content because changing it or the server can reveal their location by changing the IP address, an officer said.

Published: 03rd December 2023

Bengaluru Police evacuated students and staff from the premises of the schools following a bomb hoax mail to several schools in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to probe the bomb threat emails sent to 68 schools in the city and Bengaluru Rural District on Friday, a special team headed by N Sateesh Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner (West), has been formed.

The cybercrime police, who will be investigating the matter, have sent an email to Beeble as the commotion seen outside the schools on Friday due to threat emails were sent through the company’s domain, an officer said.

Moreover, tracing a call is easy, but accessing details of an Internet Protocol (IP) address is difficult as the emails were sent using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), the officer added. This year, hoax threat emails with similar content were also sent to at least 19 schools in Malaysia.

The perpetrators use the same content because changing it or the server can reveal their location by changing the IP address, another officer said.  

