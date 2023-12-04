Home Cities Bengaluru

RTOs avoid Speed Post, send DLs, RCs through agents

The State government’s laudable move initiated three months ago to dispatch Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) documents to citizens’ doorsteps via India Post hits a roadblock.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The State government’s laudable move initiated three months ago to dispatch Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) documents to citizens’ doorsteps via India Post, bypassing agents, has hit a massive roadblock -- refusal by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to do so. The alleged nexus between officials across the 67 RTOs and agents is cited as the reason for failure behind the step to usher in transparency.

The partnership between the transport department and Karnataka Postal Circle resulted in the rollout of this Speed Post service on August 18 this year.  Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, K Prakash told TNIE, “The postal department was supposed to get at least 5 lakh Speed Post bookings per month from the transport department. However, we have received only 60,000 articles in October, which is a little above one-tenth of the promised figure. This marks the first full month after the tie-up. It is slightly better this month (November) and we will be able to collate the exact figures shortly.”

A postal source said the move was supposed to be mutually beneficial for both departments. “It would create transparency for the transport department and applicants would be able to track their documents online if sent through Speed Post. It would ensure an additional steady income for India Post.”

He added that only 40 RTOs have begun utilising the services of the postal department, and that too in a limited way. “We classify RTOs into three postal regions -- Bengaluru South (14 RTOs), South Karnataka (27) and North Karnataka (26),” the source added.  

Insiders at RTOs said the plan would never take off. “A small number of people apply online for their DL and RC, and their documents can be despatched through India Post. The majority rely on agents to help them out. They hand over money as advance demanded by the agent for his services, when submitting the application. The balance is given only after the RTO documents are handed over. The money is shared by the agents and RTO staff. Sending it by India Post would end this revenue stream,” an RTO source said.

Another source said, “RTO officials collect all the envelopes sent by the State government for despatch purposes but hardly make use of them. “ Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE, “According to my department officials, all fresh DLs are 100 per cent sent through the postal department. But where there is a change in address, they cannot be sent by post.”

