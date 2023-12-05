Bengaluru ranks third in crimes against women

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ranks Bengaluru at third position after Delhi and Mumbai in crimes against women across 19 metropolitan cities, with a population of over two million, in 2022.

The city reported six incidents of acid attacks, the highest recorded in any metropolitan city in the country, and 151 rape cases, as per the NCRB report. Of 151 rape cases recorded in the city, 149 cases were committed by people who were known to the victims.

A majority of the cases categorized as crimes against women in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) involved those registered for offences including kidnapping and abduction, human trafficking, rape and assault on women.

As per the annual crime report, in comparison to 2020, there is an increase of 1,194 cases, surpassing both 2020 and 2021 counts. In a majority of the categories, Bengaluru ranked third following Delhi and Mumbai, with 639 reported cases of kidnapping and abduction, along with 763 assault cases on women.

Bengaluru, with 50 reported cases, closely trailed Delhi, which recorded 53 instances of human trafficking. According to statistics, Bengaluru again ranked second with two attempted acid attack cases, while Delhi documented three.

Known as the IT hub, Bengaluru also witnessed a surge in cyber crimes, with 73 reported cases involving the publication and transmission of sexually explicit material, according to the report.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ranks Bengaluru at third position after Delhi and Mumbai in crimes against women across 19 metropolitan cities, with a population of over two million, in 2022. The city reported six incidents of acid attacks, the highest recorded in any metropolitan city in the country, and 151 rape cases, as per the NCRB report. Of 151 rape cases recorded in the city, 149 cases were committed by people who were known to the victims. A majority of the cases categorized as crimes against women in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) involved those registered for offences including kidnapping and abduction, human trafficking, rape and assault on women. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the annual crime report, in comparison to 2020, there is an increase of 1,194 cases, surpassing both 2020 and 2021 counts. In a majority of the categories, Bengaluru ranked third following Delhi and Mumbai, with 639 reported cases of kidnapping and abduction, along with 763 assault cases on women. Bengaluru, with 50 reported cases, closely trailed Delhi, which recorded 53 instances of human trafficking. According to statistics, Bengaluru again ranked second with two attempted acid attack cases, while Delhi documented three. Known as the IT hub, Bengaluru also witnessed a surge in cyber crimes, with 73 reported cases involving the publication and transmission of sexually explicit material, according to the report. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp