E-khata to be issued for properties across Karnataka, to be linked to Kaveri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is keen on digitising all property records in the state to ensure a smooth sale and purchase of properties, through which the government can earn appropriate revenue from taxes. The records will be linked with the Kaveri portal.

Senior officials in the revenue department held a meeting with members of the cabinet sub-committee recently, where the suggestion was made to issue e-khata to all properties in the state.

“We want to bring all properties on record. At present, tax payment receipt is digitised, but all property documents are on paper, including in Bengaluru. While digitisation of all property records in Bengaluru is being planned, the same is now being proposed for the entire state. This will be a major move if it comes through,” said a senior official from the revenue department.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) and Bidar district in-charge secretary Munish Moudgil held a meeting with Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre regarding the matter, and said that issuing e-khatas to properties across the state will ensure there are no errors in documenting properties, and in taxation.

According to government records, there are over 54.91 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies, of which 20.55 lakh are authorised and 34.35 lakh are unauthorised.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is keen on digitising all property records in the state to ensure a smooth sale and purchase of properties, through which the government can earn appropriate revenue from taxes. The records will be linked with the Kaveri portal. Senior officials in the revenue department held a meeting with members of the cabinet sub-committee recently, where the suggestion was made to issue e-khata to all properties in the state. “We want to bring all properties on record. At present, tax payment receipt is digitised, but all property documents are on paper, including in Bengaluru. While digitisation of all property records in Bengaluru is being planned, the same is now being proposed for the entire state. This will be a major move if it comes through,” said a senior official from the revenue department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) and Bidar district in-charge secretary Munish Moudgil held a meeting with Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre regarding the matter, and said that issuing e-khatas to properties across the state will ensure there are no errors in documenting properties, and in taxation. According to government records, there are over 54.91 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies, of which 20.55 lakh are authorised and 34.35 lakh are unauthorised. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp