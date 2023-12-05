Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Amazon’s advanced coding, AI modules to empower 13,000 students

This programme will complement the current courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming offered to KREIS schools. 

Published: 05th December 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

'machine learning has only been sparsely applied in the kidney field, mostly limited to detecting a single structure.'

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Photo | ENS )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools under the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme will be trained in advanced coding and AI modules. Amazon will also provide digital infrastructure for 30 KREIS schools, impacting over 13,000 students in Classes 6-8 across 30 districts.

The 20-hour module is designed to take into account the current exposure of students to computer science and coding. Class 6 students will be taught the fundamentals of block programming and Class 7 and 8 students will be introduced to advanced programming and basics of AI. This programme will complement the current courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming offered to KREIS schools. 

“The Amazon Future Engineer programme’s integration of advanced coding and AI modules aligns seamlessly with our vision to empower our students with the proficiency required to navigate the increasingly tech-centric world,” said Manivannan P, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department. The add-on courses to the exciting curriculum will encourage project-based learning and an introduction to the basics of AI with a further understanding of its relevance.

This initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), which will conduct introductory coding sessions and grade-appropriate coding boot camps for students, making computer science accessible to schools in remote areas. LLF will work with educators to provide professional support and resources to teachers to facilitate effective learning.

“This project-based learning module will empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a tech-driven world. Amazon is committed to democratizing access to high-quality computer science education,” said David Zapolsky, Senior VP, Global Public Policy and General Counsel, Amazon.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
advanced coding Karnataka AI modules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp