Karnataka: Amazon’s advanced coding, AI modules to empower 13,000 students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools under the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme will be trained in advanced coding and AI modules. Amazon will also provide digital infrastructure for 30 KREIS schools, impacting over 13,000 students in Classes 6-8 across 30 districts.

The 20-hour module is designed to take into account the current exposure of students to computer science and coding. Class 6 students will be taught the fundamentals of block programming and Class 7 and 8 students will be introduced to advanced programming and basics of AI. This programme will complement the current courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming offered to KREIS schools.

“The Amazon Future Engineer programme’s integration of advanced coding and AI modules aligns seamlessly with our vision to empower our students with the proficiency required to navigate the increasingly tech-centric world,” said Manivannan P, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department. The add-on courses to the exciting curriculum will encourage project-based learning and an introduction to the basics of AI with a further understanding of its relevance.

This initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), which will conduct introductory coding sessions and grade-appropriate coding boot camps for students, making computer science accessible to schools in remote areas. LLF will work with educators to provide professional support and resources to teachers to facilitate effective learning.

“This project-based learning module will empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a tech-driven world. Amazon is committed to democratizing access to high-quality computer science education,” said David Zapolsky, Senior VP, Global Public Policy and General Counsel, Amazon.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Around 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools under the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme will be trained in advanced coding and AI modules. Amazon will also provide digital infrastructure for 30 KREIS schools, impacting over 13,000 students in Classes 6-8 across 30 districts. The 20-hour module is designed to take into account the current exposure of students to computer science and coding. Class 6 students will be taught the fundamentals of block programming and Class 7 and 8 students will be introduced to advanced programming and basics of AI. This programme will complement the current courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming offered to KREIS schools. “The Amazon Future Engineer programme’s integration of advanced coding and AI modules aligns seamlessly with our vision to empower our students with the proficiency required to navigate the increasingly tech-centric world,” said Manivannan P, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department. The add-on courses to the exciting curriculum will encourage project-based learning and an introduction to the basics of AI with a further understanding of its relevance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), which will conduct introductory coding sessions and grade-appropriate coding boot camps for students, making computer science accessible to schools in remote areas. LLF will work with educators to provide professional support and resources to teachers to facilitate effective learning. “This project-based learning module will empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a tech-driven world. Amazon is committed to democratizing access to high-quality computer science education,” said David Zapolsky, Senior VP, Global Public Policy and General Counsel, Amazon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp