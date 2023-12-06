For safer footpaths: BBMP to hold two-day ‘Namma Raste’ exhibition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP is all set to organise ‘Namma Raste’, a two-day exhibition in which discussions, debates, and presentations will be held, on the best practices to make the city’s footpaths, walkways, and pedestrian areas safer.

Speaking about the event, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the idea is to make footpaths safe for the future, and hence, such designs and concepts will be discussed and implemented in the BBMP.

“The Palike will hold the event on Friday and Saturday at the premises of the head office, along with World Resource Institute (WRI) and another private agency,” said Girinath.

Earlier, BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahallad had shared a video message, appealing to the public to take part in the event and offer suggestions on safe footpath projects. “BBMP’s intention is not just to make safe roads for vehicle-users, but also for pedestrians, hence an exhibition on safe footpaths and resilient footpaths of Bengaluru will be held,” he said.

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI said there will be experts, many civic groups and resident welfare organisations and students taking part in the two-day event.

