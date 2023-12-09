Home Cities Bengaluru

36 Indian companies are ‘healthy workplaces’

Published: 09th December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:44 AM

Workplace

Image used for illustrative puposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Intending to promote the health and wellness of their employees, 36 Indian companies were recognized in Bengaluru as ‘healthy workplaces’ by Arogya World, an organization working towards preventing non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Srabani Banerjee, Head of Healthy Workplace Programme, Arogya World, said they are working towards creating a data-driven culture of health, and educating employers and employees about NCD prevention. “It is inspiring to witness the new-age leadership prioritizing employee health and wellbeing, embedding it into business strategy and advancing sustainable and socially responsible practices,” she said.

Honeywell International India Pvt Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Conrad Bengaluru, Bridge Health Medical and Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd, Media Mantra, Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are a few of the 36 Indian companies recognized on Friday.

Of the companies, seven healthy workplaces attained platinum level -- Bayer, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, HSBC Electronic Data Processing Pvt Ltd, Jhajjar Power Ltd, Nexus Select Trust, Optum Global Solutions India Pvt Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd, determining excellence in employee health.

