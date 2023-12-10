Home Cities Bengaluru

Poshan Innovation Platform launched to aid innovations in maternal, child health in Bengaluru

It was launched in association with the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government at the Bengaluru Design Week on Saturday, 

Published: 10th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Since May, only one maternal death was reported in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Kartik Alagu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | V Kartik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Nutrition Collaborative announced the launch of the Poshan Innovation Platform (PIP), India’s first collaborative incubator for innovations in maternal and child health, facilitating seed funding and investment opportunities for scaling innovations. 

It was launched in association with the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government at the Bengaluru Design Week on Saturday, aiming to strengthen nutritional status. Experts noted that innovations were largely tech-driven and focused on urban areas, ignoring accessibility at the last mile in most cases. 

Focussing on reducing the levels of stunting and wasting among young children, and anaemia in women of reproductive age group, the platform calls for innovations in areas like gender equity, digital equity, market equity and promoting nutrition-seeking behaviour.

Dr Sapna Poti, Director of Strategic Alliances at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, stated that the state of nutrition is ‘pretty bad’ in India, with the country ranking 101 of the 116 in the Global Hunger Index 2023. It is not just people from low socio-economic backgrounds that are affected but the ones from affluent backgrounds too. Hence, innovations can also not be limited to solely nutrition but all factors contributing to it. 

Most initiatives end up being ‘cute experiments’ as they do not move beyond the laboratories due to a lack of mentorship or financial support. This platform will help evaluate scalable innovations which will also build their credibility, she added. 

Dr Smriti Pahwa of India Nutrition Collaborative said, “To combat malnutrition in the country, there is a need to address the problem of ‘ineffective delivery and uptake’.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nutrition Collaborative Poshan Innovation Platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp